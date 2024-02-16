Zelenskyy seeks defence deals with France and Germany ahead of security conference

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelenskyy is travelling to Berlin and Paris today where he is due to sign security deals with the two countries and seek further support for Kyiv’s battle against Russia.

With the war in Ukraine about to enter its third year, Zelenskyy will also bring his plea for sustained help on financing and armaments to the Munich Security Conference, where leaders including US Vice President Kamala Harris are due to gather.

Zelenskyy’s European visits come at a critical time for Ukrainian troops, who are facing an increasingly difficult situation on the eastern frontlines because of ammunition shortages and fresh Russian attacks.

The long-term future of billions of dollars of Western aid is in doubt, with the biggest contributor, the United States, in the throes of an election year.

A possible $60-billion package of military aid has been held up in Washington since last year because of wrangling in Congress. The EU has also admitted that it will only be able to make good on half of the one million artillery shells it promised to send by March.

During his tour to Germany and France, Zelenskyy will seek to lock down security guarantees for his country when the war is over.

The German government said that Chancellor Olaf Scholz would sign a bilateral security pact that covered Ukraine’s “long-term security commitments and support”.

Paris also confirmed that a security agreement would be signed with Ukraine on Friday, but did not provide any specifics on its content.

Plans by the G7 nations to provide Ukraine with long-term security support were made on the sidelines of the Nato summit last July, when leaders of the alliance failed to set a timetable for Ukraine to join the bloc.

Talks are also planned tomorrow with the leaders of the Czech Republic, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

In another closely watched encounter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet China’s top diplomat Wang Yi.

The tone of the talks could offer a hint into the current mood between China and the United States, after an extremely fraught period over a host of issues from tensions over Taiwan to trade and human rights problems.

© AFP 2024