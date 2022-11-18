Zelenskyy says Russia's decision to sanction over 50 Irish politicians is 'propaganda'

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelenskyy has said that Russia’s move to sanction over 50 Irish politicians is “propaganda” and “doesn’t really affect anything”.

Zelenskyy was addressing third-level students across the country via video link this afternoon. He also took questions from a number of students during a Q&A session.

The event was organised by DCU on behalf of the Embassy of Ukraine and streamed to over 20 institutions throughout Ireland.

In his opening remarks, Zelenskyy said he had been made aware that Russia had sanctioned a list of Irish politicians while preparing for the address.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, Minister of Justice Helen McEntee and Minister of Finance Paschal Donohoe are among the politicians banned from entering the Russian Federation due to “the anti-Russian course of the Irish government.”

The statement, issued by the country’s Foreign Ministry at 11.26am Irish time on Wednesday, also bans Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil Seán Ó Fearghail, as well as dozens of unnamed senators and TDs.

Zelenskyy said the sanctions were imposed “because of your country’s support of European efforts to stop Russian terror and to revive international law”.

“Of course, those restrictions imposed by Russia, they don’t really affect anything. It’s more of a propaganda thing so that Russian TV could pretend as if Russia is still capable of something,” he said.

During his address, Zelenskyy said that international pressure and more specifically the sanctions on Russia “should not only be maintained but hastened”, as Russia continues to “destroy international relations and human lives”.

“Russia aggression does not stop for a single day just as Russian lies do not stop for a single day. Therefore pressure should not stop,” he said.

Asked how the invasion has affected Ukrainian universities, he said many people no longer have access to university education. He said that 2,719 universities and schools have been shelled and 332 “completely destroyed, levelled to the ground”.

During his short speech, he also thanked Ireland for its support of his country and said he was grateful for it. He said that Ireland has helped Ukraine “in many ways” and that despite being militarily neutral, “you are absolutely not neutral in your assistance”.

Speaking ahead of Zelenskyy’s address, Minister for Further Education Simon Harris said that the Ukrainian president was “leading the fight to defend our democratic values, our freedoms, our concept of sovereignty and all that we believe in right across the continent of Europe”.

He said that since the outbreak of the war in February, Ireland has welcomed over 63,000 displaced Ukrainian citizens. Of those, over 500 have enrolled in higher education, and around 15,000 in further education training courses.