#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 26 January 2021
Advertisement

Taoiseach: 'Zero-Covid strategy is not possible or sustainable'

NPHET does not recommend such a strategy, says Micheál Martin.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 26 Jan 2021, 7:57 PM
29 minutes ago 3,424 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5336246
Opposition parties argue that a zero-Covid strategy could save summer, but government ministers disagree.
Image: Sam Boal
Opposition parties argue that a zero-Covid strategy could save summer, but government ministers disagree.
Opposition parties argue that a zero-Covid strategy could save summer, but government ministers disagree.
Image: Sam Boal

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said a zero-Covid strategy is not possible or sustainable as the border with Northern Ireland cannot be sealed.

Speaking at Government Buildings where the Taoiseach announced the extension of Level 5 restrictions until 5 March, he said a zero-Covid strategy was discussed at the Cabinet sub-committee on Monday, as well as with the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

However, he said Ireland’s public health experts do not recommend such a plan.

“It’s a promise that you could never fulfill,” he said, stating “once you reopen again, the prospect is there for reseeding of the virus”.

Given Ireland’s geographic location, the “seamless interaction north and south” as well as the movement of border communities, it is not something that would work in Ireland, he said.

“It’s not as simple as putting a seal on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic, it’s a seamless interaction.

“Likewise, with the UK, we have very severe restrictions now, but there’s always been historically that interaction. And then we’re connected to the European Economic Zone.

“So there’s always a limit to the degree to which you could seal the island of Ireland, there are real limits on the capacity to do that,” said the Taoiseach.

‘Not realistic’

It is not the first time he has said this. In October, he also stated such a plan was “not realistic” for Ireland – for the same reasons.

Ministers have long been frustrated with the calls for a zero-Covid strategy, arguing that comparing Ireland to countries such as Australia and New Zealand is not comparing like for like, given that there are two jurisdictions on this island. 

Other concerns have been raised in relation to Ireland’s supply chain if the country was cut off. 

Related Reads

26.01.21 Travellers into Ireland to be subject to mandatory quarantine at home or in a hotel, government says
26.01.21 New Zealand borders likely to remain closed for most of 2021, Ardern says

However, a growing number of Opposition TDs have called for zero-Covid approach that could “save the summer”, as People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett said today. 

His party is putting down a motion for such a strategy in the Dáil this week.

Róisín Shortall, co-leader of the Social Democrats, said it was dsappointing that travel proposals today “fall far short of a zero-Covid or elimination strategy. There is public support for going further. We need to do it right and do it now”.

Today, it’s party members, criticised the Government for introducing “half-hearted” measures when it comes to travel.

The strategy has been much talked about since the onset of the pandemic, however, the notion that the model is unrealistic has also been repeated by Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan. 

‘When do you unseal the country?’

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said this afternoon that if those advocating for Covid-zero are serious, it would mean the strategy would be followed for a “couple of years, or maybe indefinitely because [the virus] is now all around the world”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“It’s always going to be active in some part of the world. So whenever you reopen your country, you then don’t have zero-Covid anymore, it then re-enters. So that is one of the problems with the zero-Covid strategy or elimination strategy. It is not possible for us,” he said. 

If you cut the country off from the rest of the world entirely “when do you ever unseal, because then inevitably, you let the virus back in again”, he said. 

New Zealand have said today that they don’t intend on considering a reopening to foreign travel until they have vaccinated their population, “and they haven’t even started vaccinating yet”, said Varadkar.

He said the debate concerned him, and was frustrating many in government. Those advocating for zero-Covid are saying that in “three months we’ll live like New Zealand. That’s a false promise, it really is,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie