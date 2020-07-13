This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 13 July, 2020
Nelson Mandela's daughter Zindzi dies aged 59

She had been South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark since 2015.

By Press Association Monday 13 Jul 2020, 10:18 AM
1 hour ago 12,148 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5148379
Image: PA
Image: PA

ZINDZI MANDELA, THE daughter of South African anti-apartheid leaders Nelson and Winnie Mandela, has died at the age of 59.

State television South African Broadcasting Corporation reported that she died in hospital in Johannesburg early this morning.

The cause of her death has not been announced. She had been South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark since 2015.

The Mandelas’ daughter came to international prominence in 1985, when the white minority government offered to release Nelson Mandela from prison if he denounced violence perpetrated by his movement, the Africa National Congress, against apartheid, the brutal system of racial discrimination enforced in South Africa at that time.

She read his letter rejecting the offer at a packed public meeting which was broadcast around the world.

Last year she sparked controversy by calling for the return of white-owned land to South Africa’s dispossessed black majority.

“Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs,” she tweeted in June last year.

South Africa’s foreign affairs minister, Naledi Pandor, expressed shock at Zindzi Mandela’s death, describing her as a heroine.

“Zindzi will not only be remembered as a daughter of our struggle heroes, Tata Nelson and Mama Winnie Mandela, but as a struggle heroine in her own right. She served South Africa well,” said Pandor.

Zindzi Mandela is survived by her husband and four children.

Press Association

