This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 18 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Zombie by The Cranberries becomes first Irish song to break one billion plays on Youtube

Only five other songs from the last century haven broken the one billion mark.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 18 Apr 2020, 4:13 PM
1 hour ago 10,394 Views 34 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5077925

Source: TheCranberriesVEVO/YouTube

ZOMBIE BY IRISH band The Cranberries has now been viewed over one billion times on Youtube, becoming just the sixth song from the 20th century to reach the milestone.

The song also becomes the first by any Irish artist to reach the mark, coming just over two years after the death of lead singer Dolores O’Riordan

The song had been trending towards the milestone mark in recent months and the band themselves had been leading a campaign to get it there. 

Reacting to the news this morning, band member Fergal Lawler thanked fans for their support. 

Zombie was on The Cranberries’ 1994 Album No Need to Argue and was written after the IRA’s Warrington bomb in 1993 that killed two children.

Only five other songs from the last century haven broken the one billion mark.

They are: November Rain by Guns N’ Roses (1992), Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana (1991), Sweet Child O’ Mine by Guns N’ Roses (1987) , Take On Me by A-ha (1985) and Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen (1975).

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (34)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie