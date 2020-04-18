Zombie by The Cranberries becomes first Irish song to break one billion plays on Youtube

ZOMBIE BY IRISH band The Cranberries has now been viewed over one billion times on Youtube, becoming just the sixth song from the 20th century to reach the milestone.

The song also becomes the first by any Irish artist to reach the mark, coming just over two years after the death of lead singer Dolores O’Riordan.

The song had been trending towards the milestone mark in recent months and the band themselves had been leading a campaign to get it there.

Reacting to the news this morning, band member Fergal Lawler thanked fans for their support.

"We are so delighted with the news that Zombie has reached 1 Billion views on YouTube! 🎉 We are sure Dolores has a big, proud smile on her face too. Thank you so much to all our fans around the world for supporting us over so many years." ❤️

- Fergal Lawler #ZombieToABillion pic.twitter.com/KXTRuo1s6I — The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) April 18, 2020 Source: The Cranberries /Twitter

Zombie was on The Cranberries’ 1994 Album No Need to Argue and was written after the IRA’s Warrington bomb in 1993 that killed two children.

Only five other songs from the last century haven broken the one billion mark.

They are: November Rain by Guns N’ Roses (1992), Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana (1991), Sweet Child O’ Mine by Guns N’ Roses (1987) , Take On Me by A-ha (1985) and Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen (1975).