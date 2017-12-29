  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Quiz: How well do you remember 1987?

With the release of the State Papers today, we want to know how well you remember 1987.

By Sean Murray Friday 29 Dec 2017, 12:00 PM
3 hours ago 13,070 Views 18 Comments
EVERY YEAR, THE government releases its archives and records from thirty years ago, commonly called the State Papers.

TheJournal.ie got a sneak peek of them earlier this month, and we’ll bringing you details from the best bits found inside them over the next few days.

But, before, you get into that, how about you test yourself on how well you know 1987?

(For those who may not have been around back then, we’ll have quizzes on 1997 and 2007 coming too in the next few days.)

Away you go, and best of luck…

Right so, we'll start with this: Who was the Taoiseach on 1 January 1987?
Charles Haughey
Garret Fitzgerald

Albert Reynolds
Roddy Doyle published the first of his Barrytown trilogy books in 1987. But which one was it?
Stefan Rousseau/PA Images
The Snapper
The Van

The Commitments
Who won the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship?
Galway
Kilkenny

Tipperary
Cork
Which of these lines did US President Ronald Reagan NOT say in his famous speech in west Berlin.
DB Dieter Hespe/PA Images
"This wall will fall"
"Mr Gorbachev, you cannot stop it"

"Mr Gorbachev, open this gate"
"Mr Gorbachev, tear down this wall"
We won the Eurovision that year (of course we did!) but what won it for us?
Hold Me Now - Johnny Logan
What's Another Year - Johnny Logan

Why Me? - Linda Martin
In Your Eyes - Niamh Kavanagh
Which of these was NOT a round in the RTÉ sports quiz show Know Your Sport?
RTÉ
Specialist Subject
Mystery Guest

Home or Away
Great Moment in Sport
Which of these was the highest grossing film of 1987?
Lethal Weapon
Good Morning, Vietnam

Dirty Dancing
Three Men and a Baby
Which of these bangers was number 1 in the UK for Christmas that year?
Merry Christmas Everyone - Shakin' Stevens
Mistletoe and Wine - Cliff Richard

Always On My Mind - Pet Shop Boys
Faith - George Michael
Who headlined Slane that year?
Chris Bacon/PA Images
David Bowie
Bob Dylan

Bruce Springsteen
Queen
Which of these made their debut on our screens this year?
Dustin
Podge and Rodge

Socky
Zig & Zag
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Pawsitively perfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Flippin' good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
Baaaaaaaaddd
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

