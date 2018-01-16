The 5 at 5: Tueday

Source: Shutterstock/Simon Bratt

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #KERRY BABIES: After 34 years, gardaí have apologised to Joanna Hayes over the Kerry Babies case.

2. #DOLORES: Police in London have confirmed the death of Dolores O’Riordan is not being

3. #ALAN THAWLEY: A man whose pregnant wife died during surgery at Holles Street Hospital has settled his damages case.

4. #CALIFORNIA: A Californian couple has been arrested after authorities said their 13 malnourished children were held captive in their home, with some shackled to beds in the dark.

5. #BRRR: A Status Orange wind warning has been issued as the snow-ice Storm Fionn approaches Ireland.