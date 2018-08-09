The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOMELESS: A mother and her six children spent the night on chairs in a Dublin garda station after failing to secure emergency accommodation.

2. #FIRE: No criminal charges will be brought in relation to the deaths of 10 victims of a fire at a Carrickmines halting site in 2015.

3. #EARTHQUAKE: The death toll from a devastating earthquake on the Indonesian island of Lombok has risen to over 300.

4. #DRUGS: European gangs are using rural Longford to grow cannabis on an industrial scale.

5. #EMPLOYMENT: A former Dunnes Stores employee was awarded €30,000 by the Labour Court after claiming that she had been sacked because of her disability.

