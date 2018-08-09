This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
No criminal charges will be brought over the Carrickmines fire

10 people died following the blaze in October 2015.

By Louise Roseingrave Thursday 9 Aug 2018, 1:56 PM
NO CRIMINAL CHARGES will be brought in relation to the deaths of ten victims of a fire at a Carrickmines halting site.

Five adults and five children died following the fire in the early hours of October 10, 2015. The ten victims of the blaze died due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Director of Public Prosecutions made her decision following the submission of a case file on the tragic blaze by An Garda Siochana.

There were no family members of the victims present at Dublin Coroner’s Court as Detective Inspector Martin Creighton informed the coroner of the DPP’s decision.

The full inquest into the deaths will be heard before a jury over a two-week period early next year.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane issued provisional dates for the inquest hearing to take place in January.

The coroner’s office will now work with Dun Laoghaire County Council, Gardai and Dublin Fire Brigade to draw up a list of witnesses to give evidence.

The victims were Thomas Connors (27) his wife Sylvia (30) and their children, five-year-old Jim, three-year-old Christy and six-month-old Mary.

90396420_90396420 Source: Eamonn Farrell

Willie Lynch (25) and his partner Tara Gilbert (27) who was pregnant, and their daughters Jodie, aged nine, and Kelsey, age four also perished.

Jimmy Lynch (39) a brother of Willy, also died in the blaze. The victims were residents of Glenamuck Halting site in Carrickmines, Dublin 24.

The five adults and four of the children were identified using DNA evidence with the assistance of Dr Alan Magee.

Six month old baby Mary Connors was formally identified by her relative, Dan Connors at the children’s accident and emergency department at Tallaght Hospital in Dublin 24.

The ten post-mortem examinations were carried out by State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy and Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

The cause of death returned for all ten victims of the blaze was acute carbon monoxide poisoning due to smoke inhalation due to a fire.

A legal representative for Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council was represented at the short inquest hearing.

The DPP’s office had issued a number of queries to Gardai based on the file submitted and consideration of the issue continued for a number of months.

DI Creighton told the court the DPP’s decision had been received and circulated to all parties.

“I am now in a position to hear the inquest which will take place over a number of days before a jury,” Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane said.

The coroner adjourned the inquest and issued a provisional start date for the full inquest to begin on January 14, 2019.

