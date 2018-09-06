This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 6 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 4:50 PM
23 minutes ago 742 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4222776
Image: Shutterstock/Christine Healey
Image: Shutterstock/Christine Healey

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CRISIS: A major housing rally will take place outside Leinster House next month. 

2. #SWORDS:  A teenage boy is in an induced coma after being injured in an assault over the weekend. 

3. #PROGRESS: India has decriminalised gay sex in a move the Taoiseach said was an “enormous step forward”. 

4. #FAKE NEWS: US President Donald Trump has called for the unmasking of an anonymous senior official who wrote an explosive article  about his administration. 

5. #RIP: The inquest into the death of Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan found she drowned due to alcohol intoxication. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dolores O'Riordan's death was 'nothing but a tragic accident', finds coroner
    49,278  58
    2
    		Boy seriously injured after 'pre-arranged' fight among teenagers
    45,932  46
    3
    		Mother and one-year-old child walk streets waiting to hear about accommodation for the night
    34,951  126
    Fora
    1
    		Waterford startup Kollect is dragging bin collection into the on-demand era
    482  0
    2
    		Pharma giant Chanelle Group is making one of the largest investments in Galway by any Irish firm
    116  0
    3
    		Gin and whiskey may be booming - but vodka is still the country’s most popular spirit
    118  0
    The42
    1
    		Philly McMahon: 'It was Walter White, and saying he was here with me, it was lovely'
    39,331  8
    2
    		Quiz: How well do you remember this year's football championship?
    26,121  25
    3
    		Ireland's Golden Girls: Healy and Adeleke will always remember their summer in Gyor
    16,245  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Meghan Markle's fave highlighter is usually more associated with, eh, nappy rash
    11,028  0
    2
    		A look back at the very first Electric Picnic in 2004
    8,281  3
    3
    		Goop to refund customers who bought the company's controversial vaginal eggs
    4,897  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    HEALTH
    Groundbreaking new cancer treatment discovered by Belfast researchers
    Groundbreaking new cancer treatment discovered by Belfast researchers
    15,000 people to take part in largest ever study of youth mental health
    'We can live normal lives': Life extending drug now available to hundreds of lung cancer patients
    GARDAí
    Searches carried out in five counties in crackdown on multimillion euro fraud network
    Searches carried out in five counties in crackdown on multimillion euro fraud network
    Boy seriously injured after 'pre-arranged' fight among teenagers
    Security guard threatened with hammer in Artane cash-in-transit robbery
    DUBLIN
    'I was working at the hurling final, thinking 'God, Iâm gonna be playing here in a few weeks!''
    'I was working at the hurling final, thinking 'God, I’m gonna be playing here in a few weeks!''
    Mother and one-year-old child walk streets waiting to hear about accommodation for the night
    Met Eireann confirm summer 2018 as one of hottest and driest in decades

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie