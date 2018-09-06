The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CRISIS: A major housing rally will take place outside Leinster House next month.

2. #SWORDS: A teenage boy is in an induced coma after being injured in an assault over the weekend.

3. #PROGRESS: India has decriminalised gay sex in a move the Taoiseach said was an “enormous step forward”.

4. #FAKE NEWS: US President Donald Trump has called for the unmasking of an anonymous senior official who wrote an explosive article about his administration.

5. #RIP: The inquest into the death of Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan found she drowned due to alcohol intoxication.