Boy seriously injured after 'pre-arranged' fight among teenagers

A TEENAGE BOY was seriously injured after being assaulted by another young male over the weekend.

Gardaí attended the incident at Airside Retail Park in Swords in Dublin at about 1.30am on Sunday.

The injured boy was taken to Beaumont Hospital. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

The incident was first reported by the Irish Daily Star, which said up to 10 teenagers met at the site for a pre-arranged fight. The newspaper reports that the injured boy had to undergo surgery and is now in an induced coma.