India's top court decriminalises gay sex in historic ruling

An activist wears a badge protesting against Section 377 Source: Rafiq Maqbool/AP/PA Images

INDIA’S TOP COURT has struck down a colonial-era law that makes homosexual acts punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The Supreme Court gave its ruling today on a petition filed by five people who challenged the law, saying they are living in fear of being harassed and prosecuted by police.

In 2009, a New Delhi High Court declared unconstitutional Section 377 of the law, which says intercourse between members of the same sex is against the order of nature.

But the judgment was overturned by the Supreme Court, which says amending or repealing the law should be left to Parliament.

The government, however, had left it to the court to decide the validity of the law dealing with consensual sexual acts between two adults.

In the ruling today, however the court’s chief justice Dipak Misra said Section 377 was “irrational, indefensible and arbitrary”.