The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GONE: Denis Naughten has resigned as Communications Minister amid controversy over the National Broadband Plan.

2. #CHARLETON: The Disclosures Tribunal has found that former garda commissioner Martin Callinan and former press officer David Taylor ran a ‘campaign’ against Maurice McCabe.

3. #STATUS ORANGE: The government has announced the closure of a number of parks and heritage sites across the country ahead of the arrival of Storm Callum.

4. #ROCKET: The two-men crew of a Soyuz rocket are alive after they were forced to make an emergency landing following lift-off to the International Space Station.

5. #WEINSTEIN: A New York judge has dismissed one of six sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.