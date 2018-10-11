This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 11 October, 2018
Schools to 'remain vigilant', parks and heritage sites to close as Ireland braces for arrival of Storm Callum

A Status Orange warning takes effect in 13 counties tonight as gusts of up to 130 km/h are expected along Irish coasts.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 4:40 PM
1 hour ago 19,487 Views 6 Comments
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced the closure of a number of parks and heritage sites across the country ahead of the arrival of Storm Callum.

A Status Orange weather alert has been issued for coastal counties and will come into effect tonight as gusts of up to 110 to 130 km/h are expected along Irish coasts.

The warning takes effect from 10pm tonight for Cork and Kerry, and at 12.01am in the counties of Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford.

The National Emergency Coordination Group convened at 3pm to discuss potential measures to be taken for the storm.

Parks

This afternoon, the Office of Public Works announced the closure of a number of heritage sites until site checks were carried out following the storm.

They include the Garden of Remembrance, Arbour Hill Cemetery, Grangegorman Military Cemetery, and the People’s Gardens in Phoenix Park in Dublin, as well as Donegal Castle and Garnish Island and Derrynane House in Kerry.

The Department of Arts, Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht also announced that Wicklow Mountains National Park and Woodland Nature Reserves in Wicklow, Wexford and Kilkenny would also be closed to the public.

Visitors are also asked not to visit Killarney National Park, Cork and Kerry Nature Reserves – including Glengarriff Nature Reserve – for duration of the Status Orange warning in Cork and Kerry.

Coole-Garryland Nature Reserve, Derryclare Nature Reserve Diamond Hill, Ellis Wood Trail, Knockma Wood and Laughil Wood in Galway, Oldhead Wood and Wild Nephin/Ballycroy National Park in Mayo and Dromore Nature Reserve in Clare will also remain closed.

Meanwhile, the Cliffs of Moher visitor centre announced the attraction would be closed tomorrow.

Schools

Some local authorities have already closed roads and started to distribute sandbags in preparation for the storm.

In a statement, the Department of Education warned schools and all education centres in affected areas to remain vigilant and aware of updates from Met Éireann, local authorities, radio stations and gardaí.

“In all events, and if in any doubt, schools should err on the side of caution. Schools are empowered to make closure decisions if, in their judgment in the interests of child safety, it is prudent to do so,” it said.

“Any and all decisions about school closures will be informed by, as well as prevailing and predicted conditions, any damage that might have been caused to school buildings overnight or at any time during the storm, and whether such damage – where it exists – might present a risk to child safety.”

Meanwhile, the Commission for Aviation Regulation has said that passengers scheduled to fly into or out of Irish airports tomorrow may experience some disruption due to high winds.

And the ESB has also said it is on alert for any damage and power outages that may occur as a result of the storm.

