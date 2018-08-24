The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ACCOUNTABLE: Abuse survivor Marie Collins said that there are still clergy who believe abuse is a ‘media conspiracy’.

2. #HELD: John Gilligan was arrested and charged after he was found boarding an airplane with €23,000 in cash on him.

3. #ARREST: One man has been arrested after a man died in a Dublin house fire.

4. #NUMBERS: Nearly three quarters of people say they can rely on gardaí to show up when they’re needed.

5. #REMOVED: Spain’s government has decided to exhume General Franco’s body from a famous mausoleum.

Comments are off for legal reasons