Dublin: 9 °C Friday 24 August, 2018
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 24 Aug 2018, 4:52 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Cristi Lucaci
Image: Shutterstock/Cristi Lucaci

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ACCOUNTABLE: Abuse survivor Marie Collins said that there are still clergy who believe abuse is a ‘media conspiracy’.

2. #HELD: John Gilligan was arrested and charged after he was found boarding an airplane with €23,000 in cash on him.

3. #ARREST: One man has been arrested after a man died in a Dublin house fire.

4. #NUMBERS: Nearly three quarters of people say they can rely on gardaí to show up when they’re needed.

5. #REMOVED: Spain’s government has decided to exhume General Franco’s body from a famous mausoleum.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

