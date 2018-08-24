This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Marie Collins: Vatican officials who protect predators need to face harsher penalties

Archbishop Eamon Martin was in the crowd as the campaigner spoke at the RDS.

By Daragh Brophy Friday 24 Aug 2018, 12:40 PM
1 hour ago 3,602 Views 25 Comments
CAMPAIGNER AND ABUSE survivor Marie Collins told a crowd at the RDS today that robust structures need to be put in place to hold Church leaders who protect predators to account.

Collins made headlines last year when she announced she was resigning from a special Vatican commission created by Pope Francis to tackle clerical abuse, citing lack of progress on vital issues.

Her appearance as part of a panel at the Catholic Church’s World Meeting of Families pastoral congress today was attended by a crowd of around 300 people including Primate of All Ireland Eamon Martin.

The Dublin campaigner was critical of Pope Francis’s letter addressing clerical child abuse, issued earlier this week, saying his statement and apology lacked a plan of action.

“There should be robust structures in place to hold accountable those in leadership who protect predators and not only those in leadership in diocese etc. but in the Vatican itself,” Collins said today.

“Anyone in the Vatican who would stand in the way of proper protection of children should be accountable as well.

“And this accountability should have strong sanctions for the guilty – dismissal from their post, removal of their titles and privileges and if necessary removal from the Church and the clergy entirely.”

More to follow… 

