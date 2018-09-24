The 5 at 5: Monday

Source: Shutterstock/Photosgenius

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MONAGHAN: A school has been evacuated and a road closed after a sinkhole opened up on a GAA pitch in the Ulster county.

2. #HAT IN THE RING: President Michael D Higgins will officially seek re-election after lodging his nomination papers this afternoon.

3. #PRETTY NEAT: Listowel is officially Ireland’s tidiest town for 2018.

4. #PIGEONGATE: A housing activist who had a pigeon’s head allegedly thrown at her during a protest at the weekend says she hopes the video will bring attention to the housing movement.

5. #YOUNG GUN: Ireland’s youngest professional boxer has earned a knockout win on his debut in Mexico.