Dublin: 13 °C Monday 24 September, 2018
Michael D Higgins has officially thrown his hat in the ring for the upcoming election

The President is now officially a candidate for re-election.

By Cianan Brennan Monday 24 Sep 2018, 4:22 PM
9 minutes ago 574 Views 3 Comments
Concern Worldwide Resurge Conference Michael D Higgins Source: Rollingnews.ie

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has officially lodged his nomination papers for a second tilt at the Irish presidency.

Higgins, president since 2011, today submitted his own election nomination papers at the Custom House in Dublin, making  him an official candidate.

After much speculation the President had declared his intention to seek re-election in July.

He will now face off against at least five other candidates – Sean Gallagher, Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy, Joan Freeman, and Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada. Higgins’s campaign will formally launch on Wednesday.

Speaking of his bid, he said that he had been “honoured” to serve the Irish people.

“I have dedicated myself to each aspect of the role from the constitutional responsibilities and representation of our nation at home and abroad, to those wider conversations and connections which I have, as President, been able to develop and deepen,” he said.

“At this important time for our nation I am once again offering to serve, and I am asking the people of Ireland to place their confidence in me.”

He added that he is “very much looking forward to an active campaign, which I hope will be driven by ideas and values so that citizens can make an informed choice on 26 October”.

The final deadline for receipt of a presidential nomination is this Wednesday, 26 September.

