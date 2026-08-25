Tá pobal láidir croímhar ceolmhar i bhFánaid i dTuaisceart Dhún na nGall

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LAST UPDATE | 14 mins ago
(This article is produced by our Gaeltacht team. You can read an English version of this text below)
CÉ GO TUGTAR áit iargúlta ar Fánad i dTuaisceart Dhún na nGall, tá pobal láidir croímhar ann.
Bíonn daoine ag tacú go mór lena chéile agus ag teacht le chéile ag ócáidí go minic.
D’fhreastail The Journal ar seisiún ceoil sa Lighthouse Tavern, áit gur labhair muid le triúr ceoltóir ina bhfuil a gcroíthe go mór i gCionn Fhánada.
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ALTHOUGH FANAD IS often described as a remote penisula in north Donegal, it boasts a strong, warm-hearted community.
People are very supportive of one another and frequently come together for various events.
The Journal attended a music session at the Lighthouse Tavern, where we spoke with three musicians who hold Fanad Head very close to their hearts.
Tá tacaíocht á fháil ag Beartas Gaeltachta The Journal ón Scéim Tuairiscithe ar Dhaonlathas Áitiúil
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