EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #WEST CORK: A garda car was rammed head-on by a stolen car driving on the wrong side of the road in the early hours of this morning in County Cork.

Advertisement

2. #POLICING POTUS: The Garda Commissioner has declared the visit of US President Donald Trump an “extraordinary event” due to the scale of the policing operation.

3. #SPECIAL CRIMINAL COURT: A National Museum employee charged over the seizure of a semtex explosive device near the border and described as capable of causing “catastrophic damage and serious loss of life” has been granted €40,000 bail.

4. #FUNDING APPROVAL: The HSE has approved funding for a drug for patients suffering from Friedreich’s ataxia.

5. #BAD NEIGHBOURS: Canada announced its response to the tariffs imposed by US president Donald Trump as political leaders on both sides continue to throw rhetorical shots across the border.