The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DISCLOSURES: Former garda commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan was giving evidence at the Disclosures Tribunal today and said she was faced with an “impossible dilemma” when it came to choosing her legal strategy against garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

2. #FIERCE WINDY: Met Éireann has warned that severe gusts are expected along the west coast tomorrow night.

3. #EVERY LITTLE HELPS: Irish workers are not going to be affected by Tesco’s restructuring plan which will result in the loss of 800 jobs.

4. #NEE-NAW NEE-NAW: Garda investigation launched after €70k worth of cocaine was found in a fire station in Nenagh, Tipperary.

5. #RIP: A man in his 80s has died following a road traffic collision in Cork.