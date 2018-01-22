Man (80s) killed in three-vehicle collision in Cork

A DRIVER HAS been killed after two cars and a truck collided in Cork this morning.

The fatal collision occurred on the N25 Midleton to Castlemartyr Road at Two Mile Inn at around 10.45am.

The collision, which involved two cars and a truck, has resulted in the death of a man in his 80s who was the sole occupant of a car.

The occupants of the second car, aÂ man and a woman,Â were brought to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The truck driver was not injured.

Diversions are in place to facilitate a Garda Forensic Collision Investigation.

Garda are appealing for witnesses to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.