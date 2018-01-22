  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 22 January, 2018
'It was totally unprovoked': Father celebrating his twins' christening in critical condition after assault

The 35-year-old is in a critical condition in Beaumont Hospital.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 22 Jan 2018, 5:30 PM
1 hour ago 40,356 Views 21 Comments
Seamus Bell with his partner Edel Tighe and their two children. Picture used with family's permission.
Image: Facebook
Image: Facebook

Updated: 5.30pm

A MAN LEFT in a critical condition during an “unprovoked assault” in Co Monaghan was celebrating his twin daughters’ christening when he was attacked in front of his partner’s parents.

Séámus Bell was the victim of an unprovoked attack as he socialised with his family in Carrickmacross on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called after the incident which happened on the town’s main street at around 11.30pm.

He was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and subsequently transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where his condition is described as critical.

Michelle Cunningham, whose sister is Bell’s partner, told TheJournal.ie that she hopes justice will be served.

She said: “It was totally unprovoked and that’s a fact. My parents were with him when it happened. We hope justice will be served. The man that did it needs to be severely punished.”

The scene of the assault was technically examined and an incident room has been established at Carrickmacross Garda Station.

A 34-year-old man was arrested yesterday in connection with the investigation and is currently being detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Investigating gardaí have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 969 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

With reporting by Órla Ryan

