  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 22 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

One-third of students are experiencing serious financial problems

Just under half of third level students’ monthly expenditure is provided by someone other than the student, usually a parent or partner.

By Órla Ryan Monday 22 Jan 2018, 6:00 AM
13 hours ago 10,187 Views 39 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3809081

Minister Mitchell GMIT Visit Minister of State for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O’Connor will launch the Eurostudent VI study today Source: Keith Heneghan

OVER ONE-THIRD of third-level students in Ireland are experiencing serious financial problems, according to a new report on their living conditions.

The Eurostudent VI study, the sixth report of its kind into how students experience university life, is set to be published today. More than 20,000 students responded to the survey.

The overall average monthly income for all students was €754, while the average expenditure on living costs was €832 (42% of which was provided by someone other than the student, usually a parent or partner), according to the report’s findings.

Accommodation was the single largest expenditure (4% of overall expenditure), with an average monthly spend of €365.

income Source: Eurostudent VI study

Over one-third (about 36%) of the total student population said they are experiencing serious or very serious financial problems, and the degree to which they are experiencing this appears to be related to their age. Older students were more likely to experience financial difficulties, with 42% of students over the age of 24 saying this is the case for them.

Since the last Eurostudent report in 2013, average monthly income has increased for all groups except postgraduates students. Average monthly living costs have remained relatively static.

For full-time undergraduates and all postgraduates the distribution of costs is now to a lesser extent borne by the students themselves, who have become more reliant on these costs being met by their parents and partners.

income13 Source: Eurostudent VI study

Some 32% of the total student population are in receipt of funding from a non-repayable national student source such as a Student Universal Support Ireland grant, or money from the Irish Research Council.

Most students in higher education are undertaking undergraduate courses (85%). The majority of these undergraduates are studying full-time (77%), whereas only 8% of undergraduates are studying part-time. Postgraduates form 15% of the total student population and, of this, 8% are studying full-time and 7% are studying part-time.

Since the previous survey in 2013, the numbers of students enrolled in higher education has increased by 7.8%.

satis Source: Eurostudent VI study

Overall, students reported high levels of satisfaction about the quality of teaching they received during their course (about seven in 10 students in every grouping, as shown above).

Gender balance

While the gender balance at higher level is relatively even, a higher proportion of females were found in certain study areas, such as Education, Services, Social Science, and Humanities and Arts.

Male students, by comparison, were found more in the areas of Engineering, Manufacturing, Construction, Maths, Computing, Computer Science, Sport and Leisure. Similar proportions of male and female students were found in the areas of Science and Business.

A higher proportion of male students attend Institutes of Technology than females, and a higher proportion of female students are found at Universities or Associate/Affiliate Colleges.

Mature students account for 22% of the total student population, and have an average age of 36.3 years (34.4 for full-time students and 39.2 for part-time students). Of the part-time undergraduate student population, 90% are mature students.

Mature students are more likely to attend Institutes of Technology than Universities or their Associate/Affiliate Colleges. Mature students are also more likely to study at Higher Education Institutions outside of Dublin.

Children

The survey indicates that 12% of the total student population have children. This is two percentage points higher than what was observed in last Eurostudent report. However, this rise is unequally distributed across students.

Of the full-time undergraduate population, only 6% of students have children, whereas this was 10% in the Eurostudent V study.

Of the part-time undergraduate population, 48% have children, whereas in Eurostudent V this was 45%.

For postgraduates, 11% of full-time students have children and 47% of part-time students have children. Of the total postgraduate population, 27% have children, which is similar to the level of 28% observed in the previous report.

Disability

Overall, approximately 20% of all students indicated they have a disability. A higher level of disability is noted for full-time students than part-time students.

The study areas with the highest proportions of students with disabilities are Catering, Humanities and Arts, and Social Science. The study areas with the lowest proportions of students with disabilities are Education, and Health and Welfare.

The most commonly reported disabilities are mental health problems and learning disabilities. About 8% of students with disabilities consider their disability as severely limiting their studies

Minister of State for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O’Connor is set to launch the Eurostudent VI study while visiting the Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT) Mayo campus in Castlebar today.

Speaking about the report, Mitchell O’Connor said: “Having access to high quality data, and hearing more from students on their experience of higher education is critical to inform sound policy decisions to ensure we are doing the right things for our student cohort.”

Read: Most Irish university graduates are employed in Dublin and Cork

Read: Seven asylum seekers and refugees will receive scholarships to study at UCC

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (39)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
A private company managing homeless accommodation in Dublin made nearly €3 million profit in 2016
51,759  72
2
How the Danish co-housing model could help solve Ireland's crisis
47,155  51
3
Life with albinism: 'Being shouted at, laughed at and pointed at regularly'
46,719  70
Fora
1
The State is stumping up €200m to offer mortgages to sub-prime borrowers
451  0
2
Coach tour companies say EU rules on drivers' breaks are 'fracturing' their business
326  0
3
Amazon's massive new Dublin data centre has got the all-clear
287  0
The42
1
'I've dreamed of it since I was a kid!' 17-year-old Irish striker makes Premier League debut
62,364  90
2
'I’m in the best place to recover at Man City so it’s definitely not something that will end my career'
31,947  8
3
Schmidt's stocks look healthy as Ireland set off for sunny Spain
28,755  28
DailyEdge.ie
1
10 iconic lines from ads that no Irish person will ever be able to forget
16,201  12
2
Can You Still Name All Of These Characters From Old Kids TV Shows?
6,934  5
3
People are convinced that Frances McDormand subtly used her SAG speech to back Saoirse Ronan for the Oscar
6,642  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DRUGS
Cocaine worth over â¬70k discovered at Nenagh Fire Station
Cocaine worth over €70k discovered at Nenagh Fire Station
Saunas and high vitamin doses: The discredited Scientology-backed drug rehab programme slated for Meath
Cocaine worth over €70,000 seized in Nenagh
GARDAí
'It was totally unprovoked': Father celebrating his twins' christening in critical condition after assault
'It was totally unprovoked': Father celebrating his twins' christening in critical condition after assault
Man (80s) killed in three-vehicle collision in Cork
Missing Galway man found safe and well
DUBLIN
'Significant delays': Train services through Harmonstown suspended due to tragic incident
'Significant delays': Train services through Harmonstown suspended due to tragic incident
Men armed with gun, knife and wrench rob bookies in separate incidents
A private company managing homeless accommodation in Dublin made nearly €3 million profit in 2016
HOTEL
'Pray for me. I may die': Kabul hotel guest's plea during siege
'Pray for me. I may die': Kabul hotel guest's plea during siege
18 people killed in Kabul Intercontinental Hotel attack, including 14 foreigners
A well-known Dublin sweet shop is about to make way for a new city centre hotel

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie