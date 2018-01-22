Men armed with gun, knife and wrench rob bookies in separate incidents

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING separate armed robberies at two bookmakers in Dublin.
Three men armed with a knife and a wrench stole approximately €200 in cash from a bookies at the Racecourse Shopping Centre in Baldoyle at about 11:35am yesterday.
They fled scene in a silver BMW. The incident was reported to Howth Garda Station and investigations are ongoing.
At about 2.25pm yesterday, a man armed with a handgun stole an undisclosed amount of money from a premises on Strand Road in Portmarnock.
The incident was reported to Malahide Garda Station and investigations are ongoing.
A garda spokesperson said it is “too early at this stage of the investigation” to link the robberies.
