The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LIAM MILLER: The funeral of former Irish football international Liam Miller has taken place in his native Cork.

2. #OXFAM: The deputy chief executive of UK charity Oxfam has resigned over its handling of the prostitution scandal in Haiti involving staff members.

3. #STORMONT: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has met British Prime Minister Theresa May for last-ditch talks on the progression of negotiations to form an Executive in Northern Ireland.

4. #RAPE TRIAL: A woman who claims she was raped by Ireland and Ulster teammates Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding accepted today that some of her memories of the night in question are “slightly hazy”.

5. #CYRPTOCURRENCY: Ireland’s National Cyber Security Centre has said that it is aware that a number of websites have been infected by hackers using the sites’ to “mine” cryptocurrencies without their permission.