The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BEAUTY AND THE BEAST:Â People in Leinster and Munster have been told to stay in their homes from 4pm tomorrow following the issuance of a Status Red weather warning. The Beast from the East has landed with a vengeance.

2. #BREXIT:Â The draft EU/UK withdrawal agreement includes a plan to keep Northern Ireland within the customs union.

3. #GROSS:Â Monica Lewinsky has spoken out about her affair with then US President Bill Clinton, calling his actions towards her a â€˜gross abuse of powerâ€™.

4. #CRACKDOWN:Â Five people have been arrested in Tipperary and DublinÂ as part of a fraud crackdown.

5. #OH BABY:Â Here are what the most popular baby names were in Ireland last year.