  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Wednesday 28 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lewinsky calls Clinton affair a 'gross abuse of power'

Lewinsky writes in the March issue of Vanity Fair.

By Associated Press Wednesday 28 Feb 2018, 11:53 AM
6 hours ago 23,049 Views 113 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3876476
Monica Lewinsky
Image: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Monica Lewinsky
Monica Lewinsky
Image: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

MONICA LEWINSKY SAYS that the affair that led to impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton “was not sexual assault” but “constituted a gross abuse of power”.

Lewinsky writes in the March issue of Vanity Fair that she is “in awe of the sheer courage” of women who’ve been confronting “entrenched beliefs and institutions”.

The former White House intern says she was recently moved to tears when a leader of the #MeToo movement told her, “I’m so sorry you were so alone.”

Lewinsky says she’s been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress from being “publicly outed and ostracised,” and lauds the “#MeToo” movement for providing “the safety that comes from solidarity.”

“There are many more women and men whose voices and stories need to be heard before mine. (There are even some people who feel my White House experiences don’t have a place in this movement, as what transpired between Bill Clinton and myself was not sexual assault, although we now recognise that it constituted a gross abuse of power,)” Lewinsky wrote.

Clinton initially denied the affair before admitting to it in 1998; the Democrat was acquitted by the Senate.

Clinton’s representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Now, at 44, I’m beginning (just beginning) to consider the implications of the power differentials that were so vast between a president and a White House intern,” Lewinsky said.

“I’m beginning to entertain the notion that in such a circumstance the idea of consent might well be rendered moot. (Although power imbalances — and the ability to abuse them — do exist even when the sex has been consensual,)” she wrote.

“But it’s … very, very complicated. The dictionary definition of “consent”? ‘To give permission for something to happen.’ And yet what did the ‘something’ mean in this instance, given the power dynamics, his position, and my age? Was the “something” just about crossing a line of sexual (and later emotional) intimacy? (An intimacy I wanted — with a 22-year-old’s limited understanding of the consequences.)

“He was my boss. He was the most powerful man on the planet. He was 27 years my senior, with enough life experience to know better. He was, at the time, at the pinnacle of his career, while I was in my first job out of college,” she said.

Lewinsky added that “none of the above excuses me for my responsibility for what happened. I meet Regret every day.”

Read: Met Éireann issues red alert for Munster and Leinster, warning of ‘blizzard-like’ conditions

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (113)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Red weather warning issued after heavy overnight snow
318,815  171
2
AS IT HAPPENED: Heavy snows causes transport chaos throughout Ireland
142,077  34
3
Met Éireann issues red alert for Munster and Leinster, warning of 'blizzard-like' conditions
119,834  78
Fora
1
Intercom is about to embark on a massive hiring spree – with 150 jobs going in Dublin
676  0
2
Here's what employers need to know about the 'Beast from the East'
623  0
3
Electronics chain Maplin has collapsed into administration blaming Brexit for its woes
294  0
The42
1
Calculators at the ready…here’s the Allianz hurling league permutations
29,024  9
2
Snow problem for Dundalk as they end goalless league start by firing eight past Limerick
22,055  37
3
Kaino ends All Blacks career and announces France switch
15,652  14
DailyEdge.ie
1
Here's what you need to know about Vero, the 'new Instagram' everyone is talking about
6,418  3
2
13 people you are absolutely guaranteed to meet in every Irish university
5,768  2
3
People were heartbroken watching this week's episode of First Dates
5,246  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man jailed for stabbing neighbour over 'incessantly' reciting poetry
Man jailed for stabbing neighbour over 'incessantly' reciting poetry
Prosecution alleges father killed six-month-old son by putting baby wipe in his throat
Man jailed for two years for falsely imprisoning teenagers and threatening to pour 'acid' into their eyes
GARDAí
Five people arrested in connection with scam that cost Dublin Zoo â¬500k
Five people arrested in connection with scam that cost Dublin Zoo €500k
14 people due in court after drugs sold to undercover gardaí in Offaly
Public appeal to find missing teenage boy
DUBLIN
Appeal for 15-year-old Kim Berry missing from Dublin
Appeal for 15-year-old Kim Berry missing from Dublin
PHOTOS: Many parts of Ireland are covered in snow
11 things you will always notice if you use public transport in Ireland
IRELAND
Eddie Jones: 'It took NZ 8 years to learn to fix things on the field, weâre trying to do it in 4'
Eddie Jones: 'It took NZ 8 years to learn to fix things on the field, we’re trying to do it in 4'
Ryan Wilson escapes 'contact with eye area' ban, available for clash with Ireland
Munster's Farrell to miss Toulon clash as his season could be over

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie