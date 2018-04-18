  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 18 April, 2018
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cliodhna Russell Wednesday 18 Apr 2018, 4:57 PM
28 minutes ago 771 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/janecocoa
Image: Shutterstock/janecocoa

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MEDIA MERGER: Communications Minister Denis Naughten is taking questions in the Dáil today in relation to his contact with a PR agency over the proposed takeover of Celtic Media by Independent News and Media (INM).

2. #MURDER INVESTIGATION: A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the death of a 49-year-old man who was found with serious injuries in a Tallaght park on Friday morning.

3. #IMMIGRANTS: The UK Government has been forced into a climbdown and apology over threats to deport Caribbean-born citizens who were granted the right to live and work in Britain after the Second World War.

4. #SECRET MEETINGS: US President Donald Trump has confirmed that his CIA director had met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on a secret visit to Pyongyang, ahead of a planned summit between the two leaders.

5. #WEATHER: The Irish public can now be able to access a seven-day forecast for their local area with the revamped Met Éireann website and app.

Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

