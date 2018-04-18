  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 18 April, 2018
'A good relationship was formed': Trump confirms CIA chief met Kim Jong Un in North Korea

The confirmation came after the Washington Post reported that Mike Pompeo made the trip in early April.

By AFP Wednesday 18 Apr 2018, 12:31 PM
1 hour ago 2,335 Views 10 Comments
Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un
Image: PA Images
Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un
Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un
Image: PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has confirmed that his CIA director had met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on a secret visit to Pyongyang, ahead of a planned summit between the two leaders.

“Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea last week. Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed. Details of Summit are being worked out now,” tweeted Trump.

“Denuclearisation will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea!” he added.

The tweet came after the Washington Post reported yesterday that Pompeo made the trip over the first weekend of April.

The meeting was part of an effort to prepare for a historic meeting in the coming weeks between Trump and Kim, the paper said, quoting two people with direct knowledge of the trip.

The visit came shortly after Pompeo was nominated to be secretary of state, the paper said.

Speaking on yesterday in Florida where he was hosting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, Trump said he had given his blessing to discussions aimed at formally ending the Korean war.

Setting the stage for a major breakthrough, he added that “a great chance to solve a world problem” was within reach on the Korean peninsula.

Trump had also confirmed that Washington and Pyongyang had been in contact at “very high levels” and that “five locations” were being considered for his meeting with Kim.

© – AFP, 2018

