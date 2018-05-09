The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PYONGYANG: US President Donald Trump has said that three Korean-Americans that were being held by North Korea are now on a plane back to the United States.

2. #ADWORDS: Google has announced today that it’s suspending advertisements relating to the Eighth Amendment referendum.

3. #DISCLOSURES TRIBUNAL: A garda sergeant who worked in the Garda Press Office has told the Charleton Tribunal he became concerned that the office was compromised and that sensitive information was being leaked to journalists.

4. #NICE LITTLE EARNER: Dublin Bus raked in €5.7 million in unclaimed change in six years – these are the routes it makes its money on.

5. #NOT WALKING ALONE: Injured Liverpool fan Sean Cox remains in a ‘critical condition’, the Irishman’s family said today as they released a statement to thank people for their support.