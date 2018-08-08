This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 8 Aug 2018, 4:52 PM
57 minutes ago 1,453 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4170477
An Indian Holy man in Kedarnath.
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock
An Indian Holy man in Kedarnath.
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #JOINTING THE PICKET: German Ryanair pilots are to go on strike on Friday, joining the wave of industrial unrest at the airline.

2. #WAITING LISTS: Almost one million patient appointments were outstanding in the first half of 2018, new figures have revealed.

3. #RECALL: The first recall in vote in UK history will open today as nationalist and republican parties in the North attempt to remove DUP MP Ian Paisley Jr from office.

4. #FOOD SAFETY: Thirteen food businesses have hit with FSAI closure orders with complaints ranging from rodent droppings to the presence of flies.

5. #PAPAL VISIT: A group of lay Catholics has called on the organisers of the World Meeting of Families to rescind an invitation to pro-LGBT cleric James Martin.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Read next:

