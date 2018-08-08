The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #JOINTING THE PICKET: German Ryanair pilots are to go on strike on Friday, joining the wave of industrial unrest at the airline.

2. #WAITING LISTS: Almost one million patient appointments were outstanding in the first half of 2018, new figures have revealed.

3. #RECALL: The first recall in vote in UK history will open today as nationalist and republican parties in the North attempt to remove DUP MP Ian Paisley Jr from office.

4. #FOOD SAFETY: Thirteen food businesses have hit with FSAI closure orders with complaints ranging from rodent droppings to the presence of flies.

5. #PAPAL VISIT: A group of lay Catholics has called on the organisers of the World Meeting of Families to rescind an invitation to pro-LGBT cleric James Martin.