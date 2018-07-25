The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start your day.

1. #CUTS Ryanair is to cut its Dublin-based fleet by 20% for winter 2018, the airline announced this morning. Protective notice letters have been issued to over 100 pilots and over 200 cabin crew employees.

2. #GREECE Rescue workers in Greece are continuing to search for survivors after wildfires left at least 74 and 187 injured.

3. #GARDAÍ An Garda Síochána has issued a tender, worth up to €2.5 million, for the supply of more than 3 million bullets.

4. #MENTAL HEALTH There have been calls for a major reform of Ireland’s mental health services after 82 children were admitted to adult units last year.

5. #TV LICENCE Hotels, businesses and even Leinster House could be asked to pay more for their TV licences, under new proposals.



6. #BREXIT The Department of Foreign Affairs has been accused of wanting to delay a publication on the cost of a united Ireland until after Brexit.

7. #CHARITY Registered Irish charities have a collective annual income of €14.5 billion, according to new figures released today.

8. #DONEGAL Donegal councillors say Drew Harris should not become the new Garda Commissioner because of his links to British Intelligence services.

9. #LOS ANGELES Pop star Demi Lovato is recovering in a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a suspected heroin overdose yesterday.