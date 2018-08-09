This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 9 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Thursday

Death toll in Indonesia continues to rise, and cannabis being grown in Longford on an industrial scale – it’s the 9 at 9.

By Cianan Brennan Thursday 9 Aug 2018, 8:58 AM
1 hour ago 3,503 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4171253

shutterstock_249357574 Source: Shutterstock/Tatiana Volgutova

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GROWING UP IN THE COUNTRY: European gangs are using rural Longford to grow cannabis on an industrial scale.

2. #INDONESIA: The death toll from Sunday’s horror earthquake has now risen to 164.

3. #GAZA: A pregnant woman and her 18-month-old daughter have died as a result of Israeli air strikes.

4. #HIGH COURT: Jonathan Hutch is suing TV3 over its news coverage of a gangland trial.

5. #ALCOHOL: A ‘fatal’ level of alcohol can be bought in Ireland for just €10.

6. #ARGENTINA: The country’s Senate has voted against the legalisation of abortion.

7. #CORK: Cork city is attempting a car ban on Patrick Street for a second time.

8. #OPINION: Executive director at Amnesty International Ireland Colm O’Gorman writes of his experiences – he was raped by a priest one year after Pope John Paul II visited Ireland in 1979.

9. #SLIGO: An Irish man is hoping to walk again after suffering life-threatening injuries that led to the amputation of one of his legs.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
A foul smell in a chipping room, no staff toilet and rodent droppings on shelf - 15 food businesses hit with orders
68,584  46
2
Hundreds of Ryanair flights cancelled as German and Dutch pilots join strike
41,028  65
3
Father arrested at New Mexico camp was 'training children to commit school shootings'
28,647  0
Fora
1
Here are Ireland's most – and least – popular holiday destinations
4,052  0
2
Blanchardstown centre has been cleared for a renovation to 'bring it in line' with rivals
233  0
3
The aviation watchdog couldn't keep up with a big spike in passenger complaints last year
177  0
The42
1
Fitzmaurice: 'The player was told to jump off a cliff and take three or four other players with him'
42,547  53
2
'It's a decision that's been made for me' - Referee James McGrath quits after All-Ireland final snub
40,982  62
3
As It Happened: Galway v Tipperary, All-Ireland U21 hurling semi-final
29,349  35
DailyEdge
1
Kim Kardashian weighs in on the news that Kourtney and her boyfriend have reportedly split up
9,028  0
2
Christina Aguilera has been spotted in Dublin and people are in speculation overdrive wondering why
8,241  2
3
12 random facts you didn't know you wanted to know about the cats in your life
7,757  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
COURTS
Judge dismisses claim that Patrick Hutch's detention at Cloverhill Prison is unlawful
Judge dismisses claim that Patrick Hutch's detention at Cloverhill Prison is unlawful
Thalidomide group welcomes right to discover State documents in 'mother of all battles'
Manafort's ex-business partner testifies they conspired to hide millions of dollars in foreign banks
HEALTH
'A national scandal': Almost one million on health waiting lists in first half of year
'A national scandal': Almost one million on health waiting lists in first half of year
Minister on bishop's comments: 'Contraception is fact of life now for women'
Man loses bid to leave nursing home, is made ward of court
HIGH COURT
Jonathan Hutch is suing TV3 over its news coverage of gangland trial
Jonathan Hutch is suing TV3 over its news coverage of gangland trial
Wicklow widow suing 'those with an interest in' fishing boat after husband drowned without life jacket
Teacher accused of sexual impropriety against student goes to High Court to stop garda vetting notification
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ concerned over 57-year-old man missing from Dublin
Gardaí concerned over 57-year-old man missing from Dublin
Driver was 11 times over legal alcohol limit, had open bottle of wine beside him
Garda management ordered officers to drop duties and deal with looming juvenile prosecution scandal

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie