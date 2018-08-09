The 9 at 9: Thursday

Source: Shutterstock/Tatiana Volgutova

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GROWING UP IN THE COUNTRY: European gangs are using rural Longford to grow cannabis on an industrial scale.

2. #INDONESIA: The death toll from Sunday’s horror earthquake has now risen to 164.

3. #GAZA: A pregnant woman and her 18-month-old daughter have died as a result of Israeli air strikes.

4. #HIGH COURT: Jonathan Hutch is suing TV3 over its news coverage of a gangland trial.

5. #ALCOHOL: A ‘fatal’ level of alcohol can be bought in Ireland for just €10.

6. #ARGENTINA: The country’s Senate has voted against the legalisation of abortion.

7. #CORK: Cork city is attempting a car ban on Patrick Street for a second time.

8. #OPINION: Executive director at Amnesty International Ireland Colm O’Gorman writes of his experiences – he was raped by a priest one year after Pope John Paul II visited Ireland in 1979.

9. #SLIGO: An Irish man is hoping to walk again after suffering life-threatening injuries that led to the amputation of one of his legs.

Comments are closed for legal reasons