Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 29 April, 2018
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 29 Apr 2018, 8:56 AM
2 hours ago 5,040 Views No Comments
Image: Alpha via Flickr
Image: Alpha via Flickr

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SCREENING: Clinical Director of CervicalCheck, Dr Gráinne Flannelly, has stepped down from her position.

2. #DELETE: Independent News and Media destroyed back-up-tapes days before its chairman Leslie Buckley resigned, the Sunday Business Post reports.

3. #CLONGRIFFIN: Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to a cash-in-transit van robbery.

4. #ARMAGH: Police have asked the public not to take the law into their own hands after two wanted men they had appealed for information about were assaulted.

5. #SHUT IT DOWN: US President Donald Trump has threatened to shut the government down if Congress does not provide funding to build a wall on the Mexican border.

6. #PROGRESS: North Korea’s nuclear test site will close next month, BBC reports.

7. #POPULAR:  Fine Gael remains the most popular political party in the country, with Fianna Fáil seven points behind.

8. #MISLEADING: There was a 60% increase in complaints to the advertising watchdog last year, with most relating to health and beauty ads.

9. #FARMING: The European Commission  is proposing new regulations to crack down on ‘unfair’ grocery deals for farmers. 

Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

