Public asked to check dash cam footage after cash-in-transit van robbery

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses to a cash-in-transit van robbery in Dublin.

The robbery occurred yesterday at 2pm in at Main Street Clongriffin. A black cash-in-transit (CIT) van was parked at a business premises so staff could collect cash.

While the van was unoccupied, a white coloured Ford Transit van, 08 D registration, with a full roof rack pulled up alongside the cash-in-transit van. It is believed there were three occupants in the white van.

One of the occupants exited the roof of the white van, jumped onto the roof of the adjacent CIT van and cut a lock to gain entry. He then drove off in the van, followed by the white van.

A short distance away at Railway Court, Clongriffin, both vehicles were discovered. The white van had been set on fire and an attempt had been made to set fire to the cash-in-transit van. The contents of the CIT van were stolen.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, in particular, any person who may have seen anything suspicious between 1.30pm and 2.30pm in the vicinity of Main Street and Railway Court, Clongriffin.

They said it is most likely that the suspects used another mode of transport to make their escape.

Gardaí are also appealing to any persons who may have been at Clongriffin Railway Station and noticed any suspicious activity and for any person who may have been driving in the vicinity of the general Clongriffin area and have dash cam footage, to check it.

Witnesses or anyone with information, are asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01-6664200, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.