Listen up! You can now hear TheJournal.ie's 9 at 9 News every weekday morning

DO YOU EVER read our 9 at 9 news roundup, and think about how handy it would be to get your morning bulletin while making breakfast? Or brushing your teeth? Or in the car?

TheJournal.ie aims to deliver news in the most useful way possible. When we published our first 9 at 9 back in 2010, it was Ireland’s first news roundup designed to be read on a smartphone.

Eight years on, it is the go-to place for thousands of Irish people every day to get a concise and accurate summary of the biggest news stories of the day.

Now, as more of us around Ireland consume media using voice recognition technology and virtual assistants, we have released a dedicated 9 at 9 News audio bulletin. It’s the nine things you need to know as you start your day, read to you on demand each weekday.

TheJournal.ie’s 9 at 9 News, supported by our technology partner Volkswagen, is available via audio on any device that supports Google Assistant. If you’ve got an Android phone, a Google Home speaker, or a car with Android Auto integration, you can sign up. Here’s how.

1. On any Android phone or tablet, using Google Assistant

Open the Google app. (That’s this one.)

Go to More >> Settings >> Google Assistant Settings >> News (in the ‘Services’ list)

Hit ‘Add news sources’

Select 9at9 News .*

.* Drag 9at9 News to the top of your list of sources

You’re done! Just say ‘Hey Google, listen to the news’

(You’ll need to set up Google Assistant before doing this, if you haven’t already.)

*If you can’t see 9at9 News, check that the language at the top of the ‘Add news sources’ list is set to English: Ireland.

2. Using a Google Home speaker

Open the Google Home app on the iOS or Android device that you used to set up the speaker

Go to Settings >> More settings >> News (in the ‘Services’ list)

Hit ‘Add news sources’

Select 9at9 News *

* Make sure 9at9 News is at the top of your list of news sources

You’re done! Just say ‘Hey Google, listen to the news’

(You’ll need to set up Google Assistant before doing this, if you haven’t already.)

*If you can’t see 9at9 News, check that the language at the top of the ‘Add news sources’ list is set to English: Ireland.

3. In your car using Android Auto