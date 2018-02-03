The 9 at 9: Saturday

Source: Shutterstock/Valeriiaarnaud

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #AIR CORPS: A new protected disclosure has been sent to the Minister for Defence detailing a number of ‘verified deaths’ of those allegedly affected by the Air Corps chemical scandal.

2. #LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: An arms dealer has become the first person charged in connection with a mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip last October which killed 58.

3. #SCIENTOLOGY: A group linked to the Church of Scientology is distributing a book of ‘commandments’ to Dublin’s north inner city.

4. #BAD IDEA: Parents giving their children alcohol doesn’t lower their chances of developing drink problems later in life, new research suggests.

5. #COURTS: A Dublin teenager who left a cyclist with a hairline fracture after a hit-and-run has avoided jail.

6. #LADY GAGA: The singer has cancelled the remainder of her current European tour, citing ‘severe pain’ as the reason.

7. #TEST CASE: A Polish man is fighting his extradition from Ireland citing the alleged corruption of his home country’s legal system.

8. #SHARING INFO: The details of all air passengers travelling from Ireland could be sent to Europe and the US under new laws.

9. #THE FINAL STRAW: Here’s why Irish pubs and cafés are ditching plastic straws.