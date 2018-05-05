  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what you need to know as we start Saturday.

By Paul Hosford Saturday 5 May 2018, 8:49 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #INVESTIGATION: An investigation is underway after a man died in a plane crash in Mayo.

2. #OUT OF TIME: Thousands of young people could miss the deadline to register for the upcoming referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

3. #ANN LOVETT: The man who was Ann Lovett’s boyfriend has spoken out, over 30 years after her death.

4. #BANK HOLIDAY: Cyclists are appealing for a bit of space on the roads this bank holiday weekend.

5. #POLICING: Senior gardaí are comparing notes with senior police from 35 European countries.

6. #COURTS: A man will stand trial accused of manslaughter in connection with a one punch assault in Tallaght.

7. #COVENEY: Tánaiste Simon Coveney says that sex education must not be about religion.

8. #GUILTY: A former US Marine has admitted killing seven women.

9. #ED-ING ANYWHERE?: Getting around this weekend will be slightly different. Here’s what’s happening.

