  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 5 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tens of thousands of young people could miss deadline to register to vote

Some 27,000 students have registered in recent months.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 5 May 2018, 6:00 AM
37 minutes ago 513 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3992223

THE UNION OF Students in Ireland (USI) has announced that almost 27,000 students have registered to vote in the lead up to the referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment later this month.

However, up to 150,000 young people (aged 18-29) who are eligible to vote have not yet registered, according to the National Youth Council of Ireland.

Students’ unions all over Ireland have registered 26,979 new voters in recent months.

USI President Michael Kerrigan said the organisation is “not surprised to see so many new students registering” as “it’s clear students want to vote on this issue”.

Campaigns encouraging students and young people to register to vote have been taking place across the country.

“We have already registered over 18,000 students in semester one, with students’ unions registering a further 8,000 new voters in the last three weeks. With more voter registration drives to go, we expect this number to rise,” Kerrigan said.

The USI is the national representative body for the 374,000 students in third level education across the island of Ireland, and is a member of the Together For Yes campaign.

‘Worrying’ 

The Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU), which doesn’t hold an official position on the referendum, will today host a voter registration drive as part of a final push to ensure as many young people as possible are registered to vote.

The event will take place at 2pm at the Liberty Hall Theatre in Dublin city. Gardaí will be present to sign and stamp voter registration forms.

Leon Egan, president of the ISSU, said it’s “worrying” that so many young people are “not registered to vote with the deadline quickly approaching”.

We want to promote active citizenship in Irish society. We believe that voting is not only our greatest civic duty, it is our moral responsibility.

Related Read

22.04.18 Need a crash course in the history of the Eighth Amendment?

People who aren’t sure if they are registered to vote can check online or by contacting their local council.

The deadline for registering is Tuesday, 8 May. Given the bank holiday weekend, RFA2 forms will have to be physically dropped into the relevant local authority offices.

For more information, watch the below video:

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'The nurses asked how we planned to keep him cold. This wasn't something we were prepared for'
52,934  182
2
Australian company gets hefty fine over Irish backpacker who had 'scalp and ears torn off'
37,574  18
3
Cork fans gear up for Ed Sheeran concerts this weekend ... and, yes, they're still happening
27,152  18
Fora
1
'On the day I signed the lease, the news that night said the recession had started'
467  0
2
Budget airline Norwegian rejected not one but two takeover offers from Aer Lingus's parent
195  0
3
Dublin council is planning a 'last-mile delivery' service to cut back on trucks and vans in the city
7  0
The42
1
Irish FA turn down Cliftonville request and God Save The Queen will be played before tomorrow's cup final
39,370  63
2
Pro14 working 'furiously' to avoid clash of finals with Champions League
30,915  31
3
As it happened: Brighton v Man United, Premier League
30,363  39
DailyEdge
1
It makes Kate Winslet "uncomfortable" when women wear revealing outfits on the red carpet, but why should it?
5,712  3
2
Ed Sheeran's Cork gigs kick off tonight and the entire city has completely lost the run of itself
5,172  0
3
Kris Jenner spoke out about Kanye's comments on slavery on The Ellen Show
4,706  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na member appears in court charged with sexual assault of minor
An Garda Síochána member appears in court charged with sexual assault of minor
Witnesses tell Freddie Thompson trial they saw car 'repeatedly crashing' into another car before it was set on fire
Sports fan who attacked man with baseball bat in row over Olympic sailing avoids prison sentence
GARDAí
Two people injured in stabbing incident in Dublin city
Two people injured in stabbing incident in Dublin city
Appeal for witnesses after 11-year-old boy injured during hit-and-run incident
Garda hospitalised after being stabbed in upper body during incident in Galway
COURT
Ian Bailey's lawyers advise him to take challenge against murder charge to European Court of Human Rights
Ian Bailey's lawyers advise him to take challenge against murder charge to European Court of Human Rights
Fingerprints of Freddie Thompson found in two cars allegedly linked to killing, court hears
Court of Appeal upholds decision to allow State to deport man with alleged Islamic terrorism links
HOUSING
Here are the priciest - and cheapest - places to rent in Ireland right now
Here are the priciest - and cheapest - places to rent in Ireland right now
Average rents in Dublin have hit a new record high of €1,875 a month
'They never became homeless': Minister defends himself against accusations he manipulated figures

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie