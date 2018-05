A MAN HAS died in a light aircraft crash outside Ballina, Mayo.

It’s understood that the plane came down in a field this evening at around 6.30pm.

The male pilot in his 40s was the only person in the aircraft.

Gardaí are at the scene and the air navigation investigators are en route.

The body remains at scene and will be removed to Mayo General, Castlebar where a post mortem will take place in due course.