The 9 at 9: Sunday

Source: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVENEY ON THE EIGHTH: In an interview with TheJournal.ie, the Tánaiste says he approached the issue from a pro-life perspective, and speaks of his own family’s personal tragedy.

2. #SIR ALEX: Messages of support have poured in from across the world of football for the former Manchester United manager, who is recovering from surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

3. #WHAT’S IN A NAME: The US hospital which subsequently threatened legal action over the short-lived ‘Phoenix’ name for the national children’s hospital had been in touch with its Irish counterpart some time in advance of the launch of the name, which cost €40,000.

4. #ARGENTINA: An Irish man has had charges dropped in exchange for paying ‘reparation’ after being accused of groping a street vendor.

5. #SMEAR SCANDAL: The Sunday Times reports that some women who were given the all-clear for cervical cancer were given multiple incorrect smear test results.

6. #STORM’S A COMING: Stormy Daniels took to Saturday Night Live to call for Donald Trump to resign.

7. #DIPLOMATIC IMMUNITY: Diplomatic Immunity is set to be extended to foreign attendees of Dublin’s Interpol conference.

8. #Q&A: Who will pay for abortions if the Eighth Amendment is repealed?

9. #DRINK LINK: The Sunday Independent reports that up to 50 bus routes to transport people to and from rural pubs will be instigated this summer by Minister for Transport Shane Ross.