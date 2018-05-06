  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 6 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Diplomatic immunity to be extended to foreign attendees of Dublin Interpol conference

Attendees from 50 different countries will be attending the conference in May.

By Christina Finn Sunday 6 May 2018, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 3,806 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3990647
Image: Shutterstock/HUANG Zheng
Image: Shutterstock/HUANG Zheng

DIPLOMATIC IMMUNITY AND privileges will be extended to some 200 attendees to the Interpol Conference due to be held in Dublin later this month.

International agreements that protect foreign diplomats and embassy staff from being prosecuted in Ireland have been operational in this country since 1967 – when the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations was ratified.

The Department of Foreign Affairs states on its website that one of the oldest and most accepted fields of international law is the formal relations between States and their official representatives.

In order to facilitate the “peaceful and efficient conduct of these relations, certain privileges and immunities exist under international law and have been given effect to in Irish law”, it says.

While it may be commonplace for such privileges to be given to foreign governmental officials, these immunities will now be extended to those attending this year’s conference.

An Garda Síochána will host the 46th International Criminal Police Organisation – Interpol European Regional Conference in Dublin Castle from 16 to 18 May.

The government maintains that Ireland’s hosting of this conference is “very important”.

“It is a prestigious event, with some 200 attendees from 50 countries expected, that allows An Garda Síochána to deepen their relationships with Interpol and partners at a time where a level of close cooperation in addressing issues that cross borders such as terrorism, drugs, cyber security is invaluable,” said a government spokesperson.

The proposal extends diplomatic privileges and immunities to the attendees of an upcoming Interpol conference in Dublin Castle. This has been done by previous host countries. It’s a requirement for holding the conference.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney briefed Cabinet members on the matter earlier this week.

Diplomatic immunities have come in for criticism in recent years, most recently following cases of reported employment rights being breached for workers in diplomatic residencies and embassies.

In 2012, The Evening Herald newspaper reported that a traffic incident involving a Dublin man whose car was damaged by a staff member of a foreign embassy resulted in the perpetrator escaping any penalty because of diplomatic immunity.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Man who was Ann Lovett's boyfriend breaks silence
90,111  91
2
Homophobic motive suspected after teenager allegedly inflicts serious head injury on woman with cordless drill
54,722  57
3
Alison Curtis: 'I don't sound Irish - but don't tell me to go back to Canada'
44,510  104
Fora
1
What Irish businesses can learn from the man who mopped up the Guinness Light disaster
328  0
2
Following a soft launch, the UK’s latest fintech unicorn has bigger plans for Ireland this year
184  0
3
How to make staff feel more valued by fixing the way you communicate
102  0
The42
1
Alex Ferguson recovering in hospital after brain haemorrhage
61,365  91
2
'I remember the XXXXL O'Neill's gear didn't fit me. From that day, I changed everything'
44,262  9
3
As it happened: Munster v Edinburgh, Pro14 playoff
42,453  22
DailyEdge
1
DJ Khaled said he doesn't go down on women, so social media went mad at him
14,262  2
2
People are loving this Dublin bar's tip jar quoting a certain McGregor voicemail
12,255  0
3
Saoirse Ronan, Tina Fey, and Ryan Reynolds... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
6,181  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man to stand trial accused of manslaughter in connection with 'one punch assault' on student in Tallaght
Man to stand trial accused of manslaughter in connection with 'one punch assault' on student in Tallaght
An Garda Síochána member appears in court charged with sexual assault of minor
Witnesses tell Freddie Thompson trial they saw car 'repeatedly crashing' into another car before it was set on fire
GARDAí
Missing Wicklow man found safe and well
Missing Wicklow man found safe and well
Pics: Gardaí attend Dublin house fire, seize €110,000 worth of cannabis from the growhouse on the property
Two people injured in stabbing incident in Dublin city
DUBLIN
Here are some of the best photos taken of marine life in Dublin Bay from the 1980s to 2017
Here are some of the best photos taken of marine life in Dublin Bay from the 1980s to 2017
Dublin council has 'serious concerns' about plans for the Setanta Centre
Ireland comparing critical incident plans with senior police from 35 European countries
COURT
Sports fan who attacked man with baseball bat in row over Olympic sailing avoids prison sentence
Sports fan who attacked man with baseball bat in row over Olympic sailing avoids prison sentence
Ian Bailey's lawyers advise him to take challenge against murder charge to European Court of Human Rights
Fingerprints of Freddie Thompson found in two cars allegedly linked to killing, court hears

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie