The 9 at 9: Sunday

1. #BONO: U2 had to call an abrupt halt to their concert in Berlin last night when Bono lost his voice after performing a handful of songs.

2.#CRASH: Two people have been killed in separate crashes in Tipperary and Offaly.

3. #ADDICTION: The numbers of people seeking help for drug issues who also have alcohol and other substance abuse problems is rising.

4. #PAKISTAN: The US military says it is cancelling $300m in aid to Pakistan.

5. #SHARK ATTACK: A man suffered a serious injury after being bitten by a Blue Shark while angling off the coast of Cork.

6. #CYCLE TO WORK: Concerns have been raised that some people may be scamming Revenue’s Cycle to Work scheme because of a lack of oversight.

7. #CRISIS PREGNANCY: The HSE has awarded a contract to a counselling service to establish a phone helpline for women experiencing a crisis pregnancy or who have had an abortion.

8. #CITIZENS ASSEMBLY: Minister Charlie Flanagan says the Taoiseach has committed to requesting the next Citizens’ Assembly to consider the policy area of care.

9. #ENVIRONMENT: Irish researchers are trying to make plastic more sustainable and environmentally friendly.