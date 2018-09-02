Man bitten by shark while angling off Cork coast

A BELFAST MAN has suffered a serious lower arm injury after being bitten by a Blue Shark while angling off the coast of Cork.

Crosshaven RNLI was alerted to the incident at 6pm yesterday. Volunteers immediately launched a rescue lifeboat and travelled four miles south of Roches Point where they rendezvoused with the Deora De deep-sea angling boat.

The casualty had been given immediate first aid by the crew of the angling boat and was given further care on board the lifeboat.

The lifeboat sped to Crosshaven where it was met by a National Ambulance Service Paramedic crew who transported him to University hospital.

The RNLI said in a statement that it wishes the man well.