Motorcyclist dies following collision with car in Tipperary

A MAN IN his late 40s has died after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a collision with a car in Co Tipperary.

The crash happened at around 6.15pm yesterday at Deerpark, on the outskirts of Carrick on Suir, on the N24.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to the Mortuary at Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel. The female driver of the car was uninjured.

The road at the scene is closed to facilitate the examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640.