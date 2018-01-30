  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 30 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Abortion referendum proposed for May, but 12-week law goes too far for Coveney

During the four-hour long special meeting on the issue there was division on the question of unrestricted abortion up to 12 weeks.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 30 Jan 2018, 7:00 AM
5 hours ago 15,816 Views 134 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3823441
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

Updated 9am

IN A HISTORIC announcement last night, the Cabinet agreed to hold a referendum on the Eighth Amendment in May.

During the four-hour long special meeting on the issue there was division among ministers on the question of unrestricted abortion up to 12 weeks.

Addressing the media late last night, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the referendum will seek to replace the Eighth Amendment with a new constitutional provision specifically enabling the Oireachtas to legislate for abortion.

Varadkar confirmed that he is in favour of the recommendations allowing abortion up to the 12-week time period, stating that in reality Ireland “already has abortion, but it is unsafe.”

Notably absent from the Taoiseach’s side at yesterday evening’s press conference was the Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

Coveney told his Cabinet colleagues yesterday that he would support the repeal of the Eighth Amendment, but would not support unrestricted access to abortion up to 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Outlining his viewpoint on the issue, the Cork TD told TheJournal.ie:

The status quo of how women are treated in crisis pregnancy cannot remain. I am united with my Cabinet colleagues in agreeing to repeal the Eighth Amendment and allow enabling legislation.
While there are differing viewpoint on the content of that legislation, particularly on 12 weeks access unrestricted, that is a matter for the Oireachtas to now debate. My views are clear on that and I expressed them at Cabinet.

One minister told TheJournal.ie that while there were no rows during the talks, there was “a lot of difficulty over the 12 weeks”.

The announcement was welcomed by groups like Amnesty International, which said it was “heartened at today’s government backing for legislation around a 12-week ‘on request model” and the Coalition to Repeal the Eighth Amendment, which described it as “a real step forward”.

The Pro Life Campaign said the announcement was “as bad as anyone could have envisaged”.

Spokesperson Dr Ruth Cullen said what is being proposed “is solely about stripping unborn babies of all meaningful legal protections”.

Respect

Health Minister Simon Harris will now draft a Referendum Bill, which will be published at the beginning of March.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, Harris said he did not think it “came as a great surprise” that members of Cabinet had differing views on abortion.

However, he said ministers had all support the proposal to ask the people of Ireland to repeal the amendment in its entirety.

Harris said he has “nothing but respect” for people who are opposed to a repeal under any circumstances, but he said whether people agree with it or not, abortion is a reality for Irish women.

He said he can not close his eyes to the fact that more than 3,000 women travelled in 2016 for a termination.

“We can trust the women in this country. We can trust women, we can trust doctors and I believe this is how it should be dealt with,” he said.

When asked about the possibility that a change in law will result in women terminating pregnancies after they are told their baby is likely to have a disability, Harris said he found it “somewhat offensive” to suggest that this is the reason Irish women were seeking abortions.

The minister said he has no wish to use citizens with Down syndrome “as some homogenous group to fit a political narrative”.

‘Not a black and white issue’

A draft of the general scheme of legislation will also be back before Cabinet in the coming weeks. The Taoiseach said the draft legislation will only be debated in the Dáil if the referendum is approved and the amendment is repealed.

Flanked last night by the Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone and Minister Simon Harris, Leo Varadkar said he had to think “long and hard” about the 12 weeksregime.

He said it was the Oireachtas Committee that highlighted the impossibility of rape victims being asked to pass tests to qualify for an abortion, stating they would be made victims a second time.

“We know that thousands of women, from every single county in Ireland, travel abroad for an abortion every year. We know that women obtain abortion pills through the post to end their pregnancies.”

He said that abortion pills will not be available “over the counter”, adding that only a GP from a listed register will be permitted to give such a prescription.

The Taoiseach said “abortion is not a black and white issue”, pointing out that it a personal matter for many people.

Varadkar said:

However difficult, I believe the time has come for the people to make this decision. The question has to be a yes or no one. Do we reform our abortion laws or leave them as they are? For my part I will advocate a yes vote, my own views have evolved over time. Life experience does that.

The Taoiseach said a summary of the Attorney General’s advice to Cabinet will be published today.

- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy.

‘We’re asking people to trust women’: Repeal referendum to be held before the end of May>

Marathon Cabinet meeting on abortion comes to an end after four hours>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (134)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'Someone knows something': Family appeals for information about death of man in Mayo
27,945  5
Fora
1
Ryanair has signed its first-ever agreement with a trade union
18  0
The42
1
Luis Suarez defends subbed Coutinho after first La Liga start
10,688  7
DailyEdge.ie
1
11 extremely Irish Valentine's Day cards
2,145  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Councillor who falsely nominated another driver in speeding case has driving ban lifted
Councillor who falsely nominated another driver in speeding case has driving ban lifted
Jury sworn in for Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding rape trial
Judge directs jury to acquit second man of raping woman on tour bus after Jason Derulo concert
GARDAí
Woman (20s) killed in single-vehicle crash in Cork
Woman (20s) killed in single-vehicle crash in Cork
Irene White investigation turns to the person who paid Anthony Lambe to kill her
'Someone knows something': Family appeals for information about death of man in Mayo
DUBLIN
Tallaght apartments evacuated after ambulance spotted smoke 'billowing' from basement
Tallaght apartments evacuated after ambulance spotted smoke 'billowing' from basement
Boil water notice issued for Wicklow and south Dublin due to treatment plant mechanical failure
U2 will play two homecoming gigs at Dublin's 3Arena this November
CORK
'Absolutely horrendous': 16 abandoned, malnourished donkeys rescued in Mayo
'Absolutely horrendous': 16 abandoned, malnourished donkeys rescued in Mayo
No decisions yet but Cork hopeful of multi All-Ireland football winning duo's return
'We could kill each other... But it kind of makes us as well'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie