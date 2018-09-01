This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 1 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Archaeologists discover historic remains of two people during community dig in Waterford

The remains, found in Gallows Hill in Dungarvan, are believed to date from the 17th Century.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 1 Sep 2018, 9:15 AM
38 minutes ago 3,862 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4211829
Remains found at Gallows Hill in Dungarvan, Wateford
Image: Waterford County Museum
Remains found at Gallows Hill in Dungarvan, Wateford
Remains found at Gallows Hill in Dungarvan, Wateford
Image: Waterford County Museum

ARCHAEOLOGISTS WORKING ON a community dig in Dungarvan, Co Waterford have discovered the remains of at least two people.

Volunteers discovered the remains during a dig at Gallows Hill in Dungarvan as part of an excavation that took place during Heritage Week.

It’s been suggested that the fragmentary skeletal remains could belong to individuals who died during the 17th century.

However, the mound is believed to have been an Anglo-Norman ‘motte and bailey’, built in the 12th Century as the Normans sought to establish themselves in Munster. 

It’s therefore thought that the remains could also belong to someone who was executed or displayed on the motte, which may have given the site the name Gallows Hill.

Dungarvan dig Archaeologists on site at Gallows Hill Source: Waterford County Museum

The excavation was conducted as part of a long-term project, and the community, along with Waterford County Museum, have carried out historical research and geophysical surveys of the area.

This year’s excavation focused on the summit of the motte, and that’s where the team made their remarkable discoveries.

A team of specialists will now examine the excavated remains to understand the stories behind the people they belong to.

It follows a similar discovery nearby in 1997, when two damaged skulls were recovered from the round tower at Dungarvan Castle, where they had been displayed on poles, possibly during the 1798 Rebellion.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		US President Donald Trump will visit Ireland in November
    89,196  385
    2
    		US couple ordered to give homeless man what's left of $400k they raised for him
    56,666  31
    3
    		Goodbye winter time? The EU is to recommend that the clocks should not change anymore
    48,936  97
    Fora
    1
    		Eason plans to sell €90m worth of property - including its flagship O'Connell St building
    1,476  0
    2
    		'Money dried up and I was about to lose my apartment. I hit a really low point'
    648  0
    3
    		AIB is trialling blockchain technology to streamline anti-money laundering checks
    62  0
    The42
    1
    		Off the mark! Leinster strike late against Cardiff to get Pro14 title defence off to winning start
    25,751  56
    2
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    24,996  6
    3
    		'Put yourself in his shoes - if your daughter had been murdered and that's how someone in RTÉ behaved'
    24,465  32
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Serena Williams has been playing tennis in a tutu after she was told she shouldn't wear a catsuit
    25,559  1
    2
    		Women's Aid call for 'understanding and empathy' following incident on Celebrity Big Brother
    23,003  5
    3
    		Amy Huberman shared a gas back-to-school photo of Brian O'Driscoll
    14,205  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    HSE
    'Worst August on record' for hospital overcrowding with almost 8,000 on trolleys
    'Worst August on record' for hospital overcrowding with almost 8,000 on trolleys
    Johnny's no longer got you covered as HSE launches new safe sex campaign
    HSE offers training in treatment that can reverse drug overdoses
    DRUGS
    Man (30s) arrested after heroin worth â¬700k found in Dublin flat
    Man (30s) arrested after heroin worth €700k found in Dublin flat
    Five men arrested and drugs seized as Defence Forces assist in inter-agency operation at sea
    17-year-old male arrested after €30k worth of cocaine seized in Dublin
    GARDAí
    Pedestrian in his 60s killed after being struck by van in Cavan
    Pedestrian in his 60s killed after being struck by van in Cavan
    From midnight on Monday, the Gardaí will have a new Commissioner
    Cyclist seriously injured in N18 collision

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie