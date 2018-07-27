This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 27 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There are testimonies': Serious signs arson started deadly Greek wildfires

At least 82 people, including an Irish citizen, were killed in the wildfires.

By AFP Friday 27 Jul 2018, 7:14 AM
1 hour ago 7,768 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4150701
Image: Antonis Nikolopoulos
Image: Antonis Nikolopoulos

GREECE’S GOVERNMENT SAID there were “serious” indications the fire which resulted in the deaths of 82 people, including an Irish citizen, may have been started deliberately.

“A serious piece of information has led to us opening an investigation” into possible “criminal acts” behind the starting of the fire on Monday that ravaged the coastal region of Mati east of Athens, Deputy Citizen Protection Minister Nikos Toskas said.

He said authorities were also examining whether another fire, which broke out hours earlier on Monday near Kineta to the west of the Greek capital, was “intentionally” lit. No one died in the Kineta fire.

“There are testimonies but I cannot say anything more now,” Toskas added at a news conference in Athens, which was attended by government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos and fire and police chiefs.

Greece Forest Fires Source: Thanassis Stavrakis

Toskas also stressed that “climate conditions were extreme due to climate change”.

Officials citing information from satellite maps have said that 13 fires broke out at the same time across the region of Attica – which includes Athens – on Monday.

As family members helped to identified the bodies of the dead yesterday, anger has mounted over how authorities could have let the disaster happen.

Greece: The Aftermath of Deadly Fires in Attica Near Athens I am lucky to be alive - Gadonas Athanasios stands inside his house where he lived with his family. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Government spokesman Tzanakopoulos sought to address the criticism, saying that “the evacuation of Mati was not possible because the phenomenon only lasted an hour and a half”.

He added that the winds, which reached 120 kilometres an hour, were “the strongest recorded in the last eight years”.

The government has also announced a raft of measures to compensate those affected by the fires.

Death toll rises

Greece Forest Fires Source: Thanassis Stavrakis

An 82nd person was pronounced dead yesterday by a fire service spokeswoman, without specifying whether they were found by rescuers or died in hospital.

After waiting for rain to put out the fires, heavy downpours yesterday afternoon caused flash floods that stranded dozens of motorists and damaged dozens of cars. But no-one was hurt in the flooding, authorities said.

Greece Flash Flood Source: AP/PA Images

The fires struck coastal villages popular with holidaymakers and burned with such ferocity that most people fled to the safety of the sea with just the clothes on their backs.

Survivors spoke of harrowing scenes including entire families burned alive in their homes.

“We were alone, there was nobody to help us. Everybody did what they thought they had to do to survive on their own,” resident Evi Kavoura told AFP.

I feel a pain in my heart, a very heavy load.

There was still no official word on the number of people missing after the catastrophe, but the death toll of 82 already makes this Europe’s deadliest fire outbreak this century.

The fire service said firefighters were still searching for people reported missing by their relatives, while public ERT television said around 30 bodies had been formally identified.

A website set up by residents lists 27 people still unaccounted for, including nine-year-old twin girls.

‘Greeks help each other’

The swiftly moving flames on Monday evening overtook some terrified residents and tourists in their homes and others as they tried to flee in cars or on foot. AFP photographers saw the burnt bodies of people and dogs.

Some 187 people were hospitalised, with 71 still being treated as of Wednesday evening, including almost a dozen children, most of whom were in a “serious condition”, the fire services said.

In addition to €10,000 to the immediate relatives of someone who died, the government said it would provide €5,000 per property affected.

It said that of the almost 2,500 homes surveyed by experts after the fire, almost half were now uninhabitable.

The widow of Greece’s most renowned filmmaker Theo Angelopoulos said the late director’s house and personal archives had been lost in the fire.

The disaster unleashed a wave of solidarity and many survivors were being looked after by voluntary organisations, who were providing them with accommodation, clothing and food.

Amid mountains of food and baby nappies in a gymnasium in Rafina, near Mati, one of the volunteers, Joanna Kefalidou, an English teacher on vacation, said: “We’re Greeks and Greeks tend to come together in times of need and help each other as much as they can.”

‘Left to God’s mercy’

The government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has announced a relief fund open to donations worth an initial €40 million to help affected areas.

But the measures did little to assuage anger over how such a disaster could happen just a few kilometres from Athens.

Defence Minister Panos Kammenos was heckled yesterday as he visited the scene of the fires.

“You left us to God’s mercy, there’s nothing left,” shouted one resident.

But Kammenos went on the counter-attack, telling the BBC that illegal construction in the past was also to blame for the disaster.

The “majority” of houses on the coast had been built without the proper licences, he said.

“After this tragedy I think it is the moment to understand that it’s dangerous for them and for their families to not follow the rules and the laws,” the minister said.

The wildfires come as record temperatures in northern Europe have also seen blazes cause widespread damage in recent days.

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Conor McGregor avoids jail term, has to take anger management classes
56,953  89
2
Met Eireann says that rain is on the way, but will it stick around for the weekend?
55,523  24
3
'A huge victory' - Transgender man awarded €5,000 compensation from barber who refused to cut his hair
54,573  0
Fora
1
Kerrygold is being sued over claims its butter doesn't come from grass-fed cows
1,419  0
2
Plans for the new U2 visitor centre in Dublin have been unveiled
765  0
3
'Seriously insolvent' renewable energy group OpenHydro is headed for liquidation
489  0
The42
1
'He was a pure beast of a man and poor Jack was in the wrong place at the wrong time'
51,037  43
2
Ireland storm into Hockey World Cup quarter-finals after sensational win over India
29,547  37
3
As it happened: Dundalk v AEK Larnaca, Europa League second qualifying round
24,053  9
DailyEdge
1
Stanford rapist claims he only wanted 'sexual outercourse' and FYI this needs to be cancelled
5,968  1
2
15 'weird fears' which are absolutely guaranteed to put yours in perspective
5,090  0
3
Ed Sheeran randomly makes an appearance in a new Boyzone music video
4,969  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Rape trial jury discharged after juror says others were 'slagging' him
Rape trial jury discharged after juror says others were 'slagging' him
Man who launched vicious assault on girlfriend gets suspended sentence
Man jailed for 10 years for infecting two former partners with HIV
HIGH COURT
'You hear your daughter say 'mammy, please don't die'... It's heartbreaking'
'You hear your daughter say 'mammy, please don't die'... It's heartbreaking'
Emma Mhic Mhathúna receives extra portion of settlement to purchase Dublin home close to treatment
Four female lecturers at NUIG promoted after settling gender discrimination case
GARDAí
Man (23) charged in relation to murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy
Man (23) charged in relation to murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy
Criminal Assets Bureau seize car and mobile phones following search of Sligo property
Man takes bullet to leg after two shooting incidents in 30 minutes in Ballymun, north Dublin
COURT
McGregor to be evaluated to see how many anger management classes he needs
McGregor to be evaluated to see how many anger management classes he needs
Conor McGregor avoids jail term, has to take anger management classes
Court of Appeal: 'The new court has failed to meet expectations'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie