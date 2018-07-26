This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 24 °C Thursday 26 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You left us to God's mercy': Greek Defence Minister confronted as he visits area devastated by wildfires

Greeks are seeking answers as the death toll from the devastating wildfires continues to mount.

By AFP Thursday 26 Jul 2018, 6:02 PM
59 minutes ago 3,164 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4149981

Greece Forest Fires Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, left, talks with a local resident during his visit to Mati. Source: Thanassis Stavrakis

FAMILY MEMBERS HELPED to identify the bodies of more than 80 people killed in Greece’s worst ever wildfires today as anger mounted over how authorities could have let the disaster happen.

Firefighters were still dealing with pockets of flames from the unprecedented outbreak around Athens as the government announced a raft of measures to compensate those affected.

An 82nd person was pronounced dead by a fire service spokeswoman, without specifying whether they were found by rescuers or died in hospital.

Media reports suggested 85 people had died, but there has been no official confirmation this evening.

Greece Forest Fires Source: Thanassis Stavrakis

The fires, which broke out on Monday, struck coastal villages popular with holidaymakers and burned with such ferocity that most people fled to the safety of the sea with just the clothes on their backs.

Survivors spoke of harrowing scenes including entire families burned alive in their homes.

“We were alone, there was nobody to help us. Everybody did what they thought they had to do to survive on their own,” resident Evi Kavoura told AFP.

I feel a pain in my heart, a very heavy load.

There was still no official word on the number of people missing after the catastrophe, but the death toll of 82 already makes this Europe’s deadliest fire outbreak this century.

The fire service said firefighters were still searching for people reported missing by their relatives, while public ERT television said around 30 bodies had been formally identified.

The head of Greece’s legal-medical services Nikos Karakoukis said there were children among the remains still awaiting identification.

Greece Forest Fires Source: Thanassis Stavrakis

Family members of those missing were invited to provide DNA samples to help the process, which scientists hope to finish by Saturday, Karakoukis told the ANA news agency.

One legal official told ANA that the task was “huge, with many carbonised bodies, which complicates the procedure.”

A website set up by residents lists 27 people still unaccounted for, including a pair of nine-year-old twin girls.

The AP reports that Germany’s federal criminal police department has sent a team of its forensics specialists to Greece to help officials identify victims.

The team includes veterans of such major disasters as the 2002 mid-air plane crash over Ueberlingen, Germany that killed 71 people and the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami that killed at least 225,000 across multiple Asian countries.

Friends and colleagues of Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp paid tribute to the Irishman today after it was confirmed that he was killed.

‘Left to God’s mercy’

The government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has announced a relief fund open to donations worth an initial 40 million ($47 million) euros to help affected areas.

But the measures did little to assuage anger over how such a disaster could happen just a few kilometres from Athens.

Greece Forest Fires Source: Thanassis Stavrakis

Defence Minister Panos Kammenos was confronted by angry locals as he visited the scene of the fires.

“You left us to God’s mercy, there’s nothing left,” shouted one resident.

The opposition daily Ta Nea accused Tsipras’ administration of seeking “absolution for its sins” with the compensation package.

The wildfires come as record temperatures in northern Europe have also seen blazes cause widespread damage in recent days.

Rain, floods

Greece Flash Flood Cars float in floodwater in an open parking area in northern Athens. Source: AP/PA Images

The swiftly moving flames on Monday evening overtook some terrified residents and tourists in their homes as well some others trying to flee in cars or on foot. AFP photographers saw the burnt bodies of people and dogs.

Some 187 people were hospitalised, with 71 still being treated as of Wednesday evening, including almost a dozen children, most of whom were in a “serious condition”, the fire services said.

In addition to 10,000 euros to the immediate relatives of someone who died, the government said it would provide 5,000 euros per property affected.

It said that of the almost 2,500 homes surveyed by experts after the fire, almost half were now uninhabitable.

In Mati, ministry officials were going house to house, marking the properties with colours depending on the severity of the damage.

Some residents posted notes on their front doors and gates saying they were “doing well”.

The widow of Greece’s most renowned filmmaker Theo Angelopoulos said the late director’s house and personal archives had been lost in the fire.

In scant relief, some rain fell on the region today, but heavy downpours caused flash floods that stranded dozens of motorists in Athens.

The flooding caused material damage but no one was hurt, authorities said.

© – AFP, 2018 with additional reporting by Céimin Burke

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Irishman confirmed to have died in Greek wildfires
106,360  80
2
Waterford man who went missing in Netherlands turns up safe and well in Berlin
64,519  10
3
Met Eireann says that rain is on the way, but will it stick around for the weekend?
46,048  23
Fora
1
Kerrygold is being sued over claims its butter doesn't come from grass-fed cows
1,046  0
2
This Dublin startup wants to stop small firms being burnt by currency fluctuations
254  0
3
Ireland's power-hungry data centres 'could help heat businesses and homes'
170  0
The42
1
'He was a pure beast of a man and poor Jack was in the wrong place at the wrong time'
43,236  39
2
European glamour ties less likely for Cork City and Dundalk after first-leg success for Celtic and Ajax
20,902  21
3
Froome knocked off his bike by French policeman who mistakes him for fan
17,955  7
DailyEdge
1
Dr Alex was all Love Island viewers could talk about after last night's Baby Challenge
12,931  0
2
Praise is heaped upon Primark for using an amputee model in latest ad campaign
5,526  1
3
Can You Match The Lyrics To The Noughties Girl Group?
5,320  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man who launched vicious assault on girlfriend gets suspended sentence
Man who launched vicious assault on girlfriend gets suspended sentence
Man jailed for 10 years for infecting two former partners with HIV
Man (23) charged in relation to murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy
HIGH COURT
'You hear your daughter say 'mammy, please don't die'... It's heartbreaking'
'You hear your daughter say 'mammy, please don't die'... It's heartbreaking'
Emma Mhic Mhathúna receives extra portion of settlement to purchase Dublin home close to treatment
Four female lecturers at NUIG promoted after settling gender discrimination case
GARDAí
Criminal Assets Bureau seize car and mobile phones following search of Sligo property
Criminal Assets Bureau seize car and mobile phones following search of Sligo property
Man takes bullet to leg after two shooting incidents in 30 minutes in Ballymun, north Dublin
Man (20s) seriously injured in Tallaght stabbing
DUBLIN
Transgender man awarded â¬5,000 compensation by barber who refused to cut his hair
Transgender man awarded €5,000 compensation by barber who refused to cut his hair
4 events for... food and drink fans looking for something special
Phibsboro Road closed after pedestrian hit by truck

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie